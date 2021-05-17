CAA revokes private airline's flight permit over violations of coronavirus SOPs

The private airline flight had flown 24 coronavirus positive cases from Dubai to Peshawar on May 10. (Representational image.

CAA revoked a private airline's flight permit flying from Dubai to Peshawar over coronavirus protocol violation.



Despite warnings, 27 positive cases were brought to Peshawar from Sharjah again on May 16, says CAA spokesperson.



The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revoked a private airline's flight permit flying from Dubai to Peshawar over violations of the government's mandated coronavirus protocols, Geo News reported on Monday.

Earlier, the private airline flight had flown 24 coronavirus positive cases from Dubai to Peshawar on May 10.



Despite warnings, 27 positive cases were brought to Peshawar from Sharjah again on May 16, the CAA spokesperson Saad bin Ayub said.



He said the airline is ignoring coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite warnings.



Last week, Pakistan had allowed airlines to operate additional 30% of flights in a revised policy.

According to a notification issued in this regard, additional flights were allowed to ensure passengers were able to travel abroad without any hindrances, while only cargo flights of foreign airlines were allowed to return to Pakistan.

This is in addition to the 20% of flights that were already allowed by the CAA to operate in Pakistan, the notification stated.

As per the directives issued earlier by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of foreign flights operating to Pakistan was reduced to 20%, keeping in mind the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country and the region.