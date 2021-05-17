Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

CAA revokes private airline's flight permit over violations of coronavirus SOPs

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

The private airline flight had flown 24 coronavirus positive cases from Dubai to Peshawar on May 10. (Representational image. 
  • CAA revoked a private airline's flight permit flying from Dubai to Peshawar over coronavirus protocol violation.
  • The private airline flight had flown 24 coronavirus positive cases from Dubai to Peshawar on May 10.
  • Despite warnings, 27 positive cases were brought to Peshawar from Sharjah again on May 16, says CAA spokesperson.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revoked a private airline's flight permit flying from Dubai to Peshawar over violations of the government's mandated coronavirus protocols, Geo News reported on Monday.

Earlier, the private airline flight had flown 24 coronavirus positive cases from Dubai to Peshawar on May 10.

Read more: CAA issues fresh guidelines for inbound flights

Despite warnings, 27 positive cases were brought to Peshawar from Sharjah again on May 16, the CAA spokesperson Saad bin Ayub said.

He said the airline is ignoring coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite warnings.

Last week, Pakistan had allowed airlines to operate additional 30% of flights in a revised policy.

Read more: CAA allows airlines to operate an additional 30% flights to Pakistan

According to a notification issued in this regard, additional flights were allowed to ensure passengers were able to travel abroad without any hindrances, while only cargo flights of foreign airlines were allowed to return to Pakistan.

This is in addition to the 20% of flights that were already allowed by the CAA to operate in Pakistan, the notification stated.

As per the directives issued earlier by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of foreign flights operating to Pakistan was reduced to 20%, keeping in mind the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country and the region. 

More From Pakistan:

Sindh may take strict decisions Thursday if coronavirus SOPs not followed: Murad

Sindh may take strict decisions Thursday if coronavirus SOPs not followed: Murad
Pakistani engineer recognised for contributing software code to NASA’s Mars 2020 mission

Pakistani engineer recognised for contributing software code to NASA’s Mars 2020 mission
Shehbaz Sharif files contempt of court petition in LHC

Shehbaz Sharif files contempt of court petition in LHC
Cyclone Tauktae 800km away from Karachi, poses no threat to coastline: PMD

Cyclone Tauktae 800km away from Karachi, poses no threat to coastline: PMD
Exams for students of classes 10 and 12 likely to be conducted first

Exams for students of classes 10 and 12 likely to be conducted first
Shehbaz Sharif added to ECL: Fawad Chaudhry

Shehbaz Sharif added to ECL: Fawad Chaudhry
Case registered over coronavirus SOP violations during Maryam Nawaz's Sheikhupura visit

Case registered over coronavirus SOP violations during Maryam Nawaz's Sheikhupura visit
No evidence on Indian coronavirus variant reaching Pakistan: health officials

No evidence on Indian coronavirus variant reaching Pakistan: health officials
Ban on tourism to continue: NCOC

Ban on tourism to continue: NCOC
Qureshi calls Blinken: Pakistan urges US to address Palestine crisis

Qureshi calls Blinken: Pakistan urges US to address Palestine crisis
Karachi weather: City's temperature may rise to 45°C today, says Met official

Karachi weather: City's temperature may rise to 45°C today, says Met official
PM Imran Khan, Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad discuss Palestine situation over phone

PM Imran Khan, Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad discuss Palestine situation over phone

Latest

view all