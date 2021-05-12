CAA allows airlines to operate an additional 30% flights to Pakistan

An aircraft pictured shortly after takeoff. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday allowed airlines to operate an additional 30% flights for Pakistan in a revised policy.



This is in addition to the 20% quantity of flights that were already allowed by the CAA to operate in Pakistan, read a notification from the CAA.

The authority said that the additional flights will ensure passengers are able to travel abroad without any hindrances, adding that cargo flights of the foreign airlines will also be included in the additional flights that will be permitted to fly to and from Pakistan.

As per the directives issued earlier by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the number of foreign flights operating to Pakistan were reduced to 20%, keeping in mind the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country and the region.

The government had earlier stated that foreign airlines will only be allowed to operate at 20% of their total quantum from May 5 to 20.

The CAA has asked all airlines to provide their schedule of additional flights to the authority by May 18.

The authority said the decision to allow relaxation in restrictions for foreign airlines was taken in view of the declining number of flights for passengers and to avoid passengers from crowding into flights due to their limited availability.

NCOC limits inbound air traffic to 20%

The NCOC had said earlier that inbound air traffic will operate at 20% of the total current quantum, while there would no change in the existing Category C list countries.

“Pakistani passport holders (stranded/short term visa) are allowed to travel to Pakistan subject to exemption by the committee as per procedures in vogue,” the NCOC statement had read.

All inbound travellers to Pakistan, including those from the Category C list countries, must have a negative repeat PCR test before travelling to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old) while a rapid antigen test will be done on arrival at the airport.

Negative cases will undergo 10 days of self-quarantine at home with stringent TTO protocols.

The statement said positive cases will be shifted by the provincial/ district administration to a self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTO of contacts (if any) and a repeat PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of the quarantine period.

In case of a negative result, the passenger will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of a positive result, the passenger will either undergo an additional quarantine period or be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authorities.

The NCOC had stated that registration on the Passtrack App by all inbound travellers before travelling to Pakistan is mandatory, however, deportees are exempted from registration on the app.