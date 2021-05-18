Prince Harry feels greater sense of purpose with new mental health series

'Harry’s new series is truly a passion project for him,' a source said

Prince Harry has collaborated with Oprah Winfrey to shed light on the impact of mental health issues in a new docuseries titled The Me You Can’t See.



According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the new show has given Harry 'greater satisfaction.'

“Harry’s new series is truly a passion project for him,” the source said.

“Mental health is something he has struggled with, and Harry’s work on his new show has given him a great satisfaction. Harry may be traveling to LA and to San Francisco for work in the coming weeks but in a safe and responsible way [amid the coronavirus pandemic]," they added.

The docuseries, slated to premiere on May 21, dropped its trailer recently.

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement regarding the show.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty," he added.