Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry for 'publicly trashing royal family'

Piers Morgan has labeled Prince Harry as the "Prince of Compassion" following his podcast in Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter said that he could not think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could "plunge any lower" following the podcast.

He proceeded to call them “the world’s most spoiled brats” as the Duke of Sussex "spent the past few weeks publicly trashing his family on any media outlet that will have him".

In the podcast, he criticised his father Prince Charles’ parenting skills revealing that he was being treated “the way he was treated” and said that he wanted to "break the cycle of pain and suffering".

Writing for MailOnline, he said that Prince Harry’s comments were “beneath contempt”.

"Barely a day goes by without the pair of these selfless charitable souls telling us how deeply compassionate they are," he said.

"But they're not, are they?

"In fact, it's hard to imagine a less compassionate pair of ruthless, heartless, selfish, shameless little grifters than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"With every word that now comes from his increasingly cruel mouth, Harry does more damage to the reputation of not just the Royal Family but the institution they serve.

"The Queen is the head of that institution and its greatest protector.

"Her grandson's gone rogue and seems intent on destroying everything she's worked so hard to preserve.

"It's time she showed him that the monarchy is bigger than his pathetically bruised, fragile and victimhood-dominated ego and rendered him and Meghan plain title-less civilians."