Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry for 'publicly trashing royal family'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Piers Morgan has labeled Prince Harry as the "Prince of Compassion" following his podcast in Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter said that he could not think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could "plunge any lower" following the podcast. 

He proceeded to call them “the world’s most spoiled brats” as the Duke of Sussex "spent the past few weeks publicly trashing his family on any media outlet that will have him".

In the podcast, he criticised his father Prince Charles’ parenting skills revealing that he was being treated “the way he was treated” and said that he wanted to "break the cycle of pain and suffering".

Writing for MailOnline, he said that Prince Harry’s comments were “beneath contempt”.

"Barely a day goes by without the pair of these selfless charitable souls telling us how deeply compassionate they are," he said. 

"But they're not, are they?

"In fact, it's hard to imagine a less compassionate pair of ruthless, heartless, selfish, shameless little grifters than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"With every word that now comes from his increasingly cruel mouth, Harry does more damage to the reputation of not just the Royal Family but the institution they serve.

"The Queen is the head of that institution and its greatest protector.

"Her grandson's gone rogue and seems intent on destroying everything she's worked so hard to preserve.

"It's time she showed him that the monarchy is bigger than his pathetically bruised, fragile and victimhood-dominated ego and rendered him and Meghan plain title-less civilians."

More From Entertainment:

Shanna Moakler claims Travis Barker divorce came after Kim Kardashian affair

Shanna Moakler claims Travis Barker divorce came after Kim Kardashian affair
DMX's ex-wife speak up after rapper's death

DMX's ex-wife speak up after rapper's death
Queen unlikely to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles

Queen unlikely to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul confirms shooting of ‘Barbaros’

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul confirms shooting of ‘Barbaros’
Prince Harry warned over attempts to mend Prince Charles relationship

Prince Harry warned over attempts to mend Prince Charles relationship
John Legend berated for keeping mum after Chrissy Teigen gets accused of bullying

John Legend berated for keeping mum after Chrissy Teigen gets accused of bullying

Ozzy Osbourne defends wife Sharon after 'The Talk' controversy

Ozzy Osbourne defends wife Sharon after 'The Talk' controversy
Leonardo DiCaprio wants to re-wild the Galápagos Islands

Leonardo DiCaprio wants to re-wild the Galápagos Islands
Prince Harry feels greater sense of purpose with new mental health series

Prince Harry feels greater sense of purpose with new mental health series

How Pete Davidson reacted to ex Ariana Grande’s surprise wedding with Dalton Gomez

How Pete Davidson reacted to ex Ariana Grande’s surprise wedding with Dalton Gomez
Prince Harry, Charles may never share the same bond after bombshell tell-all

Prince Harry, Charles may never share the same bond after bombshell tell-all
Drew Barrymore reveals she regrets working with Woody Allen

Drew Barrymore reveals she regrets working with Woody Allen

Latest

view all