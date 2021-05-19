PSL stars play 'guess the Pakistani celebrity' game

Mohammad Nawaz (left and Azam Khan. — YouTube

Cricketers associated with different franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) recently put their Pakistani pop culture knowledge to the test.

In a video uploaded by PSL on Twitter, several players, including Wahab Riaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam Ul Haq, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain, Umaid Asif, Azam Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz, could be seen playing the 'guess the Pakistani celebrity game'.

At the beginning of the video, players were shown a picture of Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir which most of the players guessed correctly.

Next up, the players were asked to identify social media influencer Dananeer Mobin. Most players recognised her face but couldn't recall her name.

Then they were shown Pakistani folk singer Naseebo Lal, TikToker Jam Safdar, and Noor Jahan.