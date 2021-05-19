Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL stars play 'guess the Pakistani celebrity' game

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Mohammad Nawaz (left and Azam Khan. — YouTube

Cricketers associated with different franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) recently put their Pakistani pop culture knowledge to the test. 

In a video uploaded by PSL on Twitter, several players, including Wahab Riaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam Ul Haq, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain, Umaid Asif, Azam Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz, could be seen playing the 'guess the Pakistani celebrity game'.

At the beginning of the video, players were shown a picture of Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir which most of the players guessed correctly. 

Next up, the players were asked to identify social media influencer Dananeer Mobin. Most players recognised her face but couldn't recall her name.

Then they were shown Pakistani folk singer Naseebo Lal, TikToker Jam Safdar, and Noor Jahan.

More From Sports:

Pakistani equestrian Usman falls off horse, suffers injuries in bid to reach Olympics

Pakistani equestrian Usman falls off horse, suffers injuries in bid to reach Olympics
PSL 2021: Emirates Cricket Board allows PCB to hold remaining matches in Abu Dhabi

PSL 2021: Emirates Cricket Board allows PCB to hold remaining matches in Abu Dhabi
PSL 2021: PCB ‘worried’ over delay in ECB response

PSL 2021: PCB ‘worried’ over delay in ECB response
Young Pakistani athletes gear up for international Football for Friendship championship

Young Pakistani athletes gear up for international Football for Friendship championship
Pak vs WI: Inzamam lashes out at PCB for 'sacrificing' Test match for T20Is

Pak vs WI: Inzamam lashes out at PCB for 'sacrificing' Test match for T20Is

Tendulkar reveals anxiety, insomnia during much of his career

Tendulkar reveals anxiety, insomnia during much of his career
Aus vs WI: Australia announce squad for West Indies tour

Aus vs WI: Australia announce squad for West Indies tour
English cricketer ‘heartbroken' over Palestine situation

English cricketer ‘heartbroken' over Palestine situation
PCB gets green signal for holding remaining PSL 2021 matches in UAE: report

PCB gets green signal for holding remaining PSL 2021 matches in UAE: report
PSL 2021 venue: Next two days 'extremely important', say sources

PSL 2021 venue: Next two days 'extremely important', say sources
Pakistan to play two Tests, five T20Is against West Indies: PCB

Pakistan to play two Tests, five T20Is against West Indies: PCB
Sania Mirza, son wear matching outfits on Eid

Sania Mirza, son wear matching outfits on Eid

Latest

view all