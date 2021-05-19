Anil Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for wife Sunita on their wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor penned down a heartfelt note for wife Sunita Kapoor on their 37th wedding anniversary, saying “All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story.”

Sharing loved-up throwback photos with Sunita, the Malang actor wrote “All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy!”

He further said “You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives!”

Anil Kapoor added “I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!! @kapoor.sunita”

Anil Kapoor and Sunita got married on May 19, 1984.