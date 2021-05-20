Can't connect right now! retry
WATCH: Rare leopard pair spotted at Chiltan National Park

Thursday May 20, 2021

A rare pair of leopards were spotted at Quetta's Chiltan National Park, Chief Conservator Wildlife Balochistan Sharifuddin Baloch said Thursday.

Speaking to Geo News, he said the endangered pair was spotted by the Forest Department guards at Chilton Park who had immediately captured their image.

Hazarganji Chiltan National Park is located about 20km southwest of Quetta and covers an area of ​​27,421 hectares. It administratively falls within the boundaries of two districts — Quetta and Mastung.

The park is home to the endangered markhor and mountain goats' species, according to the chief conservator of wildlife, along with 106 species of birds, 18 species of mammals, and 125 different species of plants living there.

