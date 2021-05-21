CM Buzdar to meet members of Jahangir Tareen group today

Tareen group to meet Punjab CM Usman Buzdar today.

JKT group has accused the Punjab government of 'revenge tactics'.

The group will also raise its voice against victimisation in Punjab Assembly.

LAHORE: Amid mounting pressure on the Punjab government, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will meet members of the Jahangir Khan Tareen group (JKT) today to hear their grievances.



Buzdar has hosted a luncheon for the JKT group and a six-member delegation comprising Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani, Ajmal Cheema and Nauman Ahmad Langrial will meet him to share their concerns.

Talking to the media, Punjab MPA and JKT group member Nazeer Chohan said they would meet the chief minister and tell him his “faults”.

"The purpose of our meeting is the betterment of the province. Affairs are being run by the bureaucracy."

Chohan added that they have made Buzdar the chief minister, he hadn't made them MPs.



In another related development, the JKT group will meet Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and request for a time slot for their leader Saeed Akbar to address the house.

Geo News sources said that the lawmakers would gather at the assembly office of provincial minister Norman Langrial.

Nawani is expected to share the grievances of JKT in the Punjab Assembly.

Ready to address reservations

Earlier, PTI MNA Raja Riaz had claimed that CM Buzdar is ready to address the reservations of the group.

Riaz claimed CM House Punjab had contacted him and said that he expects to meet the chief minister soon.

Read more: Report on Jahangir Tareen cases not yet submitted: Barrister Ali Zafar

The development comes just a day after Tareen had announced a separate group in the Punjab Assembly in response to the "revenge tactics" employed against him and his supporters, clarifying that the group is still a part of the party.

The group's parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Saeed Akbar, is set to address the floor of the house tomorrow and will inform the assembly about the "retaliatory actions" taken against the Tareen group, sources said.

Separate group announced

On Wednesday, Tareen had said his supporters had decided to form a separate group after the Punjab government initiated "revenge" against his supporters.

Tareen, however, quickly denied reports he was forming a forward bloc in the party. "We were part of the PTI, we are part of the PTI and we will continue to remain part of the PTI," he announced, outside the banking court where he had appeared for a hearing.

Read more: CM Buzdar blames 'powerful mafia' for attempting to destabilise govt

Tareen was accompanied by his supporters, who include Punjab government ministers and other lawmakers of the PTI.

"There is no investigation against me going on relating to the sugar scandal," he said, adding that the three FIRs registered against him were not filed in any sugar inquiry.

Tareen said his "supporters" were standing with him as far as, what he referred to as the "fake" FIR against him is concerned, adding that the pro-Tareen group had met the prime minister.

Speaking about the inquiry into his allegations led by Barrister Ali Zafar, Tareen said he had met him and had given a detailed explanation to him as well.

"I am confident the report will be given to the prime minister soon," he said.

The PTI leader also said there was "another issue" that needed to be addressed.

"Khan sahab is an honourable man and I believe he is just," said Tareen. "However, the Punjab government has started carrying out a vendetta against members of my group," he added.