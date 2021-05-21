Can't connect right now! retry
Babar Azam shares 'nostalgic' picture of his old house

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam poses on the terrace of his old home in Lahore. Photo: Babar Azam Twitter account. 

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, in his latest social media post, showed fans a glimpse of his old house. 

Before he became an international cricket sensation and later on, to lead Pakistan in all three formats of the game, Azam came from a humble background. 

In his latest social media post, the Pakistani skipper shared a "nostalgic" picture of his old house where he appears to be sitting on a terrace in a white shalwar kameez. 

"Never forget where you came from. #nostalgic #oldhouse #roots," tweeted the world's number 1 ODI batsman. 

As usual, fans showered their love at the Pakistani skipper. 

Fans will be able to see Azam in action as the remaining matches of the PSL 6 resumes from next month. 

