Babar Azam shares 'nostalgic' picture of his old house

Friday May 21, 2021
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, in his latest social media post, showed fans a glimpse of his old house.
Before he became an international cricket sensation and later on, to lead Pakistan in all three formats of the game, Azam came from a humble background.
In his latest social media post, the Pakistani skipper shared a "nostalgic" picture of his old house where he appears to be sitting on a terrace in a white shalwar kameez.
"Never forget where you came from. #nostalgic #oldhouse #roots," tweeted the world's number 1 ODI batsman.
As usual, fans showered their love at the Pakistani skipper.
Fans will be able to see Azam in action as the remaining matches of the PSL 6 resumes from next month.