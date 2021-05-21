Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 21 2021
By
Web Desk

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remarks in CNN interview not anti-Semitic: FO

Friday May 21, 2021

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi's CNN interview was misinterpreted, says FO spokesperson.
  • Says everyone should have equal respect for the right to freedom of expression.
  • FM Qureshi's remarks cannot be "construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of imagination", says Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's remarks during his recent interview with CNN cannot be "construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of imagination", Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Twitter Friday afternoon.

His response came after social media criticism over FM Qureshi's remarks during his interview with CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga. The anchor shared the interview on Twitter and accused the FM of making anti-Semitic comments.

“Any twist given to his {Shah Mahmood Qureshi's] remarks would unfortunately prove the very point he was making,” the FO spokesperson wrote.

“The right to freedom of expression must be respected equally by everyone,” he said.

FM Qureshi had lashed out at Israel for controlling the media and having “deep pockets”.

Read more: Pakistani Twitter not pleased with 'anti-Semitic' label for FM Qureshi after CNN interview

“Israel is losing out,” Qureshi said in the CNN interview. “They’re losing the media war, despite their connections…The tide is turning,” he had said.

“I will not justify any rocket attacks…and I cannot condone the aerial bombardment that is taking place,” Qureshi said, describing Israel’s attack on Hamas as genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes.

