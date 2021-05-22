Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 22 2021
Lady Gaga shares painful details about being the victim of rape

Saturday May 22, 2021

Oprah Winfrey featured music icon Lady Gaga on the first episode of her and Prince Harry's new docuseries about mental health, 'The Me You Can't See'.

The Singing sensation broke down in tears as she shared shocking details about her past sexual assault in an interview with the US TV host in the new series of Apple TV+.

Sharing new details about being the victim of rape, the songstress said: "The person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner at my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick."

Gaga revealed: "I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off'. And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music."

Years after the assault, Gaga said that she felt “full-on pain” and then she “went numb,” revealing that she actually became pregnant after being raped.

The singer said: "I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner at my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I'd been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months."

The 35-year-old singer also opened up on the struggles she’s faced afterward, revealing that her rape made her a different person. "For a couple years, I was not the same girl. It's a really very real thing to feel like there's a black cloud that is following you wherever you go, telling you that you're worthless and should die. I used to scream and throw myself against the wall."

Lady Gaga, who first opened up about her past sexual assault in 2020, said in her most recent interview that she’s decided not to publicly name her abuser because she doesn’t “ever want to face that person again."

