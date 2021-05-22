Power supply suspended in different parts of Karachi

File photo

KARACHI: Power supply has been suspended in various parts of the port city on Saturday as the metropolis grapples with heatwaves and constant load shedding for the past few days.

The power supply was suspended in Defence Phase-I, Malir Model Colony, Lyari Kharadar, Khada Market, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Meteorological Scheme 33, and several other areas for the last couple of hours.

According to sources, K-Electric's Extra High Tension (EHT) line has been tripped due to which supply to a major part of the city is affected.

In a statement on Twitter, KE said, "Interruption in the power supply is being reported from some parts of the city. We are urgently looking into this."

According to sources, over 45 grid stations in Karachi got affected after which the power supply to a major part of the city was affected.

They said that the city is facing a shortage of 1,000 MW of electricity.