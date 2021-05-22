Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Power supply suspended in different parts of Karachi

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

File photo
  • Power supply has been suspended in various parts of the port city on Saturday.
  • The metropolis grapples with heatwaves and constant load shedding for the past few days.
  • The power supply was suspended in Defence Phase-I, Malir Model Colony, Lyari Kharadar, Khada Market among other areas.

KARACHI: Power supply has been suspended in various parts of the port city on Saturday as the metropolis grapples with heatwaves and constant load shedding for the past few days.

Read more: 'Blackout': Massive power outage in Pakistan as several cities plunge into darkness

The power supply was suspended in Defence Phase-I, Malir Model Colony, Lyari Kharadar, Khada Market, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Meteorological Scheme 33, and several other areas for the last couple of hours.

According to sources, K-Electric's Extra High Tension (EHT) line has been tripped due to which supply to a major part of the city is affected.

In a statement on Twitter, KE said, "Interruption in the power supply is being reported from some parts of the city. We are urgently looking into this."

According to sources, over 45 grid stations in Karachi got affected after which the power supply to a major part of the city was affected.

They said that the city is facing a shortage of 1,000 MW of electricity.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan supports increase in HEC budget: report

PM Imran Khan supports increase in HEC budget: report
PK-8303 tragedy: Pakistan marks one year since deadly PIA plane crash in Karachi

PK-8303 tragedy: Pakistan marks one year since deadly PIA plane crash in Karachi

Karachi may go under strict lockdown due to rise in COVID-19 cases, say sources

Karachi may go under strict lockdown due to rise in COVID-19 cases, say sources
Sindh reported major increase in paediatric emergencies during heatwave amid Cyclone Tauktae: officials

Sindh reported major increase in paediatric emergencies during heatwave amid Cyclone Tauktae: officials
With 4,007 new infections, Pakistan's total coronavirus cases near 900,000

With 4,007 new infections, Pakistan's total coronavirus cases near 900,000
Kashmir and Palestine situations are similar, says FM Qureshi

Kashmir and Palestine situations are similar, says FM Qureshi
Four men try to approach Nawaz Sharif by force, PML-N condemns 'attack attempt'

Four men try to approach Nawaz Sharif by force, PML-N condemns 'attack attempt'
Shahid Afridi tells PM Imran to let go of Zardari, Nawaz; focus on making 'old Pakistan' better

Shahid Afridi tells PM Imran to let go of Zardari, Nawaz; focus on making 'old Pakistan' better
Public opinion will turn the tide in Palestinian crisis: PM Imran Khan

Public opinion will turn the tide in Palestinian crisis: PM Imran Khan
Schools in 12 Sindh districts to remain closed till June 6

Schools in 12 Sindh districts to remain closed till June 6
Punjab to reopen schools in some districts from May 24: Murad Raas

Punjab to reopen schools in some districts from May 24: Murad Raas
KP announces staggered reopening of schools, colleges, universities from May 24

KP announces staggered reopening of schools, colleges, universities from May 24

Latest

view all