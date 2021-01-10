'Blackout': Massive power outage in Pakistan as several cities plunge into darkness

Karachi neighbourhoods seen submerged in darkness during a power breakdown. — Reuters/File

A massive power outage has been reported from several cities across Pakistan.

The cities facing disruption include Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.

Within Karachi, outages were reported from Korangi, Defence, Garden, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Liaquatabad, and FB Area.

Even the Jinnah International Airport remained without power.

'NTDC lines have tripped'



A few minutes into the breakdown, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that the National Transmission Despatch Company’s lines have tripped, causing outage.

"It will take sometime before everything gets back to normal," he added.



Within minutes of the breakdown, the term #blackout became a top trend on Twitter in Pakistan with more than 12,000 tweets.

'Power ministry working to resolve issue'



The prime minister's aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill said that he has spoken to Minister for Power Omar Ayub and "his entire team is working to resolve the issue".

"We will update you soon, InshaAllah," he said.



Power minister explains issue



Ayub, in his own statement on Twitter, said that the "frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to 0 which caused the blackout".

"We are trying to ascertain what caused the drop in frequency."

Ayub said that Tarbela "will be activated so a phase wise restoration can be carried out".

He requested the nation to exercise patience.



"All of our teams have reached their respective stations. As the Minister for Power I am personally overseeing the work for restoration of power.



"We will keep you updated periodically over the progress in power restoration," he added.



More to follow.

