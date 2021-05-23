Will Babar Azam roar once again in PSL 2021?

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a shot during a PSL match. Photo: AFP

Babar Azam fans and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating to see their favourite batsman in action, as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 resumes next month.

As the teams take to Abu Dhabi to finish the remaining 20 matches of last year's league -- which was unfortunately postponed after several players and support staff members tested positive for coronavirus -- the PSL's official account shared a medley of amazing shots by the Pakistan skipper.

With Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" playing in the background, Azam --popularly known as 'Bobby' among fans and teammates-- can be seen smashing the ball all around the park during past PSL matches.

"We love to hear Bobby roar," wrote the PSL in the video's caption.