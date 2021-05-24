‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan delights fans with BTS photo from ‘Barbaroslar’

Monday May 24, 2021
Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted his millions of fans with behind-the-scene adorable photo from his upcoming drama serial Barbaroslar.
Engin took to Instagram and posted the photo with caption “#Barbaroslar”.
Fans of Engin aka Ertugrul can’t stop gushing over him after he posted the BTS picture.
Earlier, Engin Altan Duzyatan confirmed shooting of Barbaroslar on social media.
He shared a picture of the clapperboard marked with the name of his upcoming historical drama Barbaroslar.