Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday May 24 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan delights fans with BTS photo from ‘Barbaroslar’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday May 24, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan delights fans with BTS photo from ‘Barbaroslar’

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted his millions of fans with behind-the-scene adorable photo from his upcoming drama serial Barbaroslar.

Engin took to Instagram and posted the photo with caption “#Barbaroslar”.

Fans of Engin aka Ertugrul can’t stop gushing over him after he posted the BTS picture.

Earlier, Engin Altan Duzyatan confirmed shooting of Barbaroslar on social media.

He shared a picture of the clapperboard marked with the name of his upcoming historical drama Barbaroslar.


More From Showbiz:

Zoya Nasir or Christian Betzmann, who ended the engagement?

Zoya Nasir or Christian Betzmann, who ended the engagement?
Nausheen Shah shares frustration on pressure of getting married

Nausheen Shah shares frustration on pressure of getting married
Christian Betzmann speaks up after break up with Zoya Nasir over criticising Pakistan

Christian Betzmann speaks up after break up with Zoya Nasir over criticising Pakistan

Minal Khan celebrates weekend with adorable snap

Minal Khan celebrates weekend with adorable snap
Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of his film debut

Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of his film debut
Esra Bilgic to share screen with Ugur Gunes in new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic to share screen with Ugur Gunes in new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali celebrate first wedding anniversary

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali celebrate first wedding anniversary
Sahir Ali Bagga gets Covid-19 vaccine

Sahir Ali Bagga gets Covid-19 vaccine
Mahira Khan shares a sweet birthday note for little ‘maestro’ Azaan Sami Khan

Mahira Khan shares a sweet birthday note for little ‘maestro’ Azaan Sami Khan
Yasra Rizvi blessed with a baby boy

Yasra Rizvi blessed with a baby boy
Priyanka Chopra shares cutest birthday wish for her manager Anjula Acharia

Priyanka Chopra shares cutest birthday wish for her manager Anjula Acharia
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Latest

view all