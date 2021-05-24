No political influence found in Ehsaas progamme, says PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan says so far no political influence has been found in govt's Ehsaas programme.

Says no nation could progress unless it empowers its weaker segments.

Says across the world, the pandemic has pushed millions of people below the poverty line, however, Pakistan’s Ehsaas socio-welfare project succeeded in reaching out to the poor.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that so far, no political influence has been found in the government's flagship Ehsaas programme as not a single complaint has been received of anyone benefitting or being harmed on political grounds through it.

Addressing the launch of the Ehsaas Saving Wallets (ESW) initiative, the prime minister said no nation could progress unless it empowers its weaker segments.

"The financial mainstreaming of women is important to end poverty at a faster pace, thus ultimately contributing to the economic development of the country," said the premier.



The ESW, an essential component of Ehsaas Financial Inclusion Strategy, was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the presence of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during her visit to Pakistan in November 2019.

The prime minister said Ehsaas Saving Wallets was in line with the worldwide proven fact that inclusion of women in the financial system could help them run independent businesses and save money to overcome the economic crisis.



He mentioned that the Ehsaas programme was acknowledged by World Bank as the fourth effective programme to provide a safety net to the poor and deserving during the coronavirus pandemic.

Imran Khan said that across the world, the pandemic has pushed millions of people below the poverty line, however, Pakistan’s Ehsaas socio-welfare project succeeded in reaching out to the poor inspired by the principles of compassion of the State of Medina.

He thanked Queen Maxima for especially coming to Pakistan as UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development and support the project, aimed at the financial empowerment of women.

The prime minister mentioned that Pakistan also desired to follow the model of China that helped 700 million come out of extreme poverty.

He expressed confidence that Ehsaas Saving Wallets initiative would prove an effective step forward to help households better manage financial shocks, meet emergency needs and invest to increase their earnings.

The Dutch ambassador, on the occasion, read out the message of Queen Maxima, expressing her satisfaction with the implementation of the initiative.

The prime minister interacted with beneficiary women of Ehsaas Wallet programme and issued directions to resolve their grievances.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar also spoke during the event and said that the Ehsaas Saving Wallets Initiative would lead to digital and financial inclusion of women and open avenues for them to take better advantage of opportunities offered under the Ehsaas National Poverty Graduation Initiative.



