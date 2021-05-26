Ayeza Khan urges fans to follow her on TikTok as well

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has urged the fans to follow her on TikTok as well after she joined the video-sharing social networking service on Tuesday.



Ayeza is also the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.1 million followers.

The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and confirmed she has joined TikTok on Tuesday.

Ayeza Khan also urged the fans to follow her on TikTok as well.

She wrote “Follow GeetiiPrincess on TikTok! #geetiprincess. #staytuned.”

The actress recently reached nine million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for the milestone.

