Tuesday May 25 2021
Prince Harry warned against giving more interviews

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Prince Harry has been warned against giving more interviews by former Palace Butler Paul Burrell who believes the Duke of Sussex is "destroying himself".

Burrell was commenting on Harry's Apple series "The Me You Can't See" where he spoke about his mental health and his father's parenting.

Burrell said Prince Harry is "blinded" by his wife Meghan Markle, adding that only the Duchess of Sussex can stop him from "doing more damage."

According to UK's Daily Express, the former palace butler spoke to  Closer magazine and said, "He's been blinded by Meghan. He has been blinded by her beauty and by this Hollywood world". 

He added, "I think now it could only be Meghan who can stop him from doing these interviews and doing any more damage, and destroying himself. "He won't heal if he keeps doing this. It will make things worse in the long run. I honestly have no idea when he'll stop."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States since they parted their ways with the British royal family.

The couple plunged the royal family into its worst crisis in years as they sat for an interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey in March, days before Prince Philip's death.

