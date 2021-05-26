Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 26 2021
Zara Noor Abbas thanks fans for their love, support

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas has extended gratitude to the fans for their love and support, saying ‘Thank you for your constant prayers and mohabbat’.

Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress posted her stunning picture with quotes of Bollywood star Raj Kapoor. She wrote “Haven’t been feeling the best for a while now. but as the legendary Raj Kapoor once said:

Kisi ki muskurahaton Pe hou Nisar -Kisi ka dard mil sakay tow ley udhaar -Kisike waastay hou tere dil Main pyaar -Jeena issi ka naam hai “

“This is to all my amazing fans out there. Thank you for all your love and support. I read all your messages that you send me. I know you know how I feel. Thank you for your constant prayers and mohabbat.”

Zara continued “Let’s keep on checking up on our loved ones and our dear ones in these terrible testing times. Bohat sara pyaar. Apki Zara”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

