Lisa Kudrow weighs in on ‘intimidating’ Friends reunion shoot

Wednesday May 26 2021
Hollywood actor Lisa Kudrow recently got candid about having the ‘Friends’ reunion shoot attended by Hollywood A-listers and the ‘intimidation’ it brought along.

The actor got candid about her experiences during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There she even shed light on her experience having Hollywood’s A-listers guest appearing at the upcoming special. “It was really thrilling, a little intimidating, and then thrilling.”

All “Because they like Friends so much. Shooting any of it, being in the same room with these people and getting to hug them [was my favorite].”

