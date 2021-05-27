Netflix to debut season 2 of Firefly Lane in 2022

Netflix has greenlighted Firefly Lane to be produced for a second season. The second season of the drama featuring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will debut in 2022, according to both the lead stars.

The ten-episode season 1 of the Firefly Lane series premiered on February 3, 2021. The series is based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Kristin Hannah.

The series is about a mismatched friendship between Tully played by former Grey’s Anatomy doc Heigl and Kate played by Chalke. Their friendship spans over 30 years.

Apart from Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, the Firefly Lane series features Ben Lawson (Designated Survivor), Yael Yurman (The Man in the High Castle) and Beau Garrett (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).





