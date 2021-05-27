Pat Cummins thinks Babar Azam is one of the 'toughest batsmen to bowl to'

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins (Left), Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam (Right)

Renowned Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who is currently International Cricket Council (ICC)'s number one ranked Test bowler in the world, has named Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam among the world's toughest batsmen he has faced.

Since his debut in the international circuit in 2011, Cummins has featured in 34 Test matches scalping 164 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 2.74 and an average of 21.6.

The Sydney-born also has 111 and 37 wickets to his name from 69 One Day Internationals and 30 T20 Internationals respectively at an economy rate of 5.25 and 6.93.

During a question-answer session on his YouTube channel, the 28-year-old a few batsmen he enjoyed bowling to, around the world.

Cummin's list featured names such as Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, AB de Villiers, and Kane Williamson.



The vice-captain of the Australian cricket team also remarked that such players are the best players in the world because they have no weakness that can pull them back.

"These are the best in the world and are the obvious ones as they don’t have any weaknesses. Each team has a couple of batters that are toughest to bowl to, but you want to face those challenges as it is most rewarding,” Cummins explained.

He also opined that players from India, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are hard to bowl to.

ICC recently released a new ranking of ODI batsmen and the Pakistani skipper leads the pack by securing the number 1 position.