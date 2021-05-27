5 men gang rape newly-wed bride in Multan's Shujabad, say police

Image of a decorated bed, for representation only. Photo: File.

Newly-married bride gang-raped by five robbers, say police.

Robbers were wearing police uniforms, according to victims.

Police register case of rape, robbery against suspects.

MULTAN: Five men gang-raped a newlywed bride in the city's Shujabad district on Wednesday night, according to police.

Five robbers, wearing police uniforms, barged into a house in Shujabad on Wednesday night and gang-raped a woman who had gotten married the previous day. Upon resisting, the robbers also tortured the husband, said police.

After committing the crime, the suspects stole Rs125,000 in cash and jewellery amounting to five gold tolas.

Police said a case has been registered against the suspects in which provisions of rape and robbery have been included. The action was taken after a medical examination of the woman proved she had been subjected to sexual assault, confirmed police.

Disclosing more details about the case, police said the initial investigation seemed to point to the theory that the woman was not gang-raped due to personal enmity or any other motive. The suspects raped the woman during the robbery, said police.