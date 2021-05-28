Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Russian ambassador calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

Russian ambassador to Pakistan Danila V. Ganich called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation and Afghan peace process were discussed. 

The army chief said that peace in Afghanistan is a common goal. Both reiterated mutual efforts towards achieving the goal. He also said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and hoped for furthering military to military relations between the two countries. 

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the recent visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pakistan and hoped for further diplomatic engagements at a higher level.

The Russian ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region, especially the Afghan peace process. Both reiterated the commitment to enhance Pak-Russia bilateral relationship.

More From Pakistan:

Army Chief discusses polio eradication, Covid-19 with Bill Gates

Army Chief discusses polio eradication, Covid-19 with Bill Gates
Shikarpur anti-bandit operation gains pace with deployment of 700 security personnel

Shikarpur anti-bandit operation gains pace with deployment of 700 security personnel
Sindh govt distances itself from bill seeking to make marriage compulsory for people over 18

Sindh govt distances itself from bill seeking to make marriage compulsory for people over 18
PM Imran Khan has enslaved whole nation to international lenders: Bilawal

PM Imran Khan has enslaved whole nation to international lenders: Bilawal
IHC dismisses 'non-maintainable' plea seeking to stop Barrister Ali Zafar's investigation

IHC dismisses 'non-maintainable' plea seeking to stop Barrister Ali Zafar's investigation
British Council to hold special O Level exams from July 26 to Aug 5: Shafqat Mehmood

British Council to hold special O Level exams from July 26 to Aug 5: Shafqat Mehmood

Sheikh Rasheed dismisses rumour about governor's rule in Sindh

Sheikh Rasheed dismisses rumour about governor's rule in Sindh

Sinopharm is available and being used for vaccinations in Pakistan: health ministry

Sinopharm is available and being used for vaccinations in Pakistan: health ministry
AGP Khalid Jawed Khan's driver dies in Karachi after car rams into security camp

AGP Khalid Jawed Khan's driver dies in Karachi after car rams into security camp
'Won't let the govt pass anti-people budget:' Shahbaz Sharif

'Won't let the govt pass anti-people budget:' Shahbaz Sharif
Inaction on Palestine issue is hurting UNSC's credibility: UNGA President Bozkir

Inaction on Palestine issue is hurting UNSC's credibility: UNGA President Bozkir
Pakistan drafts laws to protect journalists: Here is what is in the bills

Pakistan drafts laws to protect journalists: Here is what is in the bills

Latest

view all