Russian ambassador calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Russian ambassador to Pakistan Danila V. Ganich called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation and Afghan peace process were discussed.

The army chief said that peace in Afghanistan is a common goal. Both reiterated mutual efforts towards achieving the goal. He also said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and hoped for furthering military to military relations between the two countries.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the recent visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pakistan and hoped for further diplomatic engagements at a higher level.

The Russian ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region, especially the Afghan peace process. Both reiterated the commitment to enhance Pak-Russia bilateral relationship.