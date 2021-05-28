PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators' Naseem Shah permitted to enter bio-secure bubble

Naseem Shah was sent home earlier this week because of a Covid-19 testing breach. File photo

Quetta Gladiators bowler Naseem Shah has been granted landing permission.



Naseem’s return, however, is dependent on the fulfilment of the Pakistan bio-bubble protocols, PCB notifies.



Quetta Gladiators bowler Naseem Shah has been allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble ahead of the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) beginning from June 5 in the Gulf nation.

Shah was sent home earlier this week because of a COVID-19 testing breach.

"Naseem’s return, however, is dependent on the fulfilment of bio-bubble protocols, which include testing negative within 48 hours prior to the integration in the bubble and subsequent isolation along with two repeat COVID-19 tests before boarding the next chartered flight which will leave from Pakistan," read a statement issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

More than 200 players, support staff match, and PCB staffers landed in Abu Dhabi today from Karachi and Lahore and began their isolation this evening. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah was granted permission to re-join the HBL PSL 6 bio-bubble, the statement added.

Meanwhile, permission has also been given to South African players and the broadcast crews arriving from South Africa and India for participation in PSL.



Their arrival in the UAE is expected in the next 48 hours.

Shah, along with all those traveling onboard the chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore to the UAE, was directed to submit negative PCR reports of tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the hotel on May 24.

However, the report the young pacer presented was of the test that was conducted on May 18.

On recommendation of the independent Medical Advisory Panel for PSL, the pacer was dropped out from the lineup flying to Abu Dhabi.

Following this, Shah expressed deep regret and said that he has worked very hard and was excited about the PSL matches.