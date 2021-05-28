Punjab government decides to give monthly stipend to transgender persons

Transgender persons in Punjab will now be paid a stipend by the government.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan shares details of new programme for transgender persons under Punjab Social Protection Authority.

Incumbent government giving priority to less privileged segment of society in all its projects, says Dr Awan.

LAHORE: The Punjab government will be paying a monthly stipend to transgender persons under a new programme by its social protection authority.



This was announced by Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while talking to the media with Punjab Social Protection Authority Vice Chairperson Jamal Nasir Cheema in Lahore.

Transgender people are a part of society and will be given a monthly stipend, she said.

Dr Firdous said that the ‘Ehsaas Punjab Masawaat Programme’ was a unique programme under which transgender people were being facilitated.



The SACM said that under this programme, disabled transgender persons between the age of 18 and 40 were being given Rs2,000 per month, while transgender persons above 40 years were being given Rs3,000 per month.

She said that incumbent government is giving priority to the less privileged segment of society in all its projects.

She said that CM Usman Buzdar announced a package of Rs9 billion in Bhakkar and brought the people of Bhakkar in the mainstream of development.