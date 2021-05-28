Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday May 28 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sajal Aly showers love on Minal Khan

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Friday May 28, 2021

Sajal Aly showers love on Minal Khan

Pakistani star Sajal Aly has extended love to fellow showbiz star Minal Khan after the latter shared a heartfelt note for her late father.

Minal took to Instagram and shared a family photo from her engagement with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and wished that her late father would be part of the ceremony.

She wrote “Family. Baba is not in the pictures but I know he’s around. Always watching, protecting us and celebrating with us.”

“I wish woh houtey or Ahsan se miltey. These pictures are from my baat pakki with my lovely family MashaAllah,” she further said.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Minal and her family.

Commenting on the post, the Alif actress said “MashALLAH. Your baba will always be with you and must be really happy for you.”

Hamesha khush raho (ameen)”, Sajal continued.

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan quits Shah Rukh Khan-backed film 'Freddy'?

Kartik Aaryan quits Shah Rukh Khan-backed film 'Freddy'?
Salman Khan’s lawyers clarify case against KRK

Salman Khan’s lawyers clarify case against KRK
Aima Baig poses adorably with fiance Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig poses adorably with fiance Shahbaz Shigri
Sarah Khan drops jaws in latest post

Sarah Khan drops jaws in latest post
Minal Khan shares tear-jerking message to late father in new post

Minal Khan shares tear-jerking message to late father in new post
Bushra Ansari weighs in on losing loved ones to Covid-19

Bushra Ansari weighs in on losing loved ones to Covid-19
Ayeza Khan bares natural beauty in recent snap

Ayeza Khan bares natural beauty in recent snap
Madhuri Dixit reveals ‘Friends’ is her all-time favourite show

Madhuri Dixit reveals ‘Friends’ is her all-time favourite show
Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE

Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE
Farhan Saeed gets Covid-19 vaccine

Farhan Saeed gets Covid-19 vaccine
Salman Khan files defamation suit against critic KRK over ‘Radhe’ review

Salman Khan files defamation suit against critic KRK over ‘Radhe’ review
Yasra Rizvi shares first sweet photo of son, thanks fans for prayers

Yasra Rizvi shares first sweet photo of son, thanks fans for prayers

Latest

view all