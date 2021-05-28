Sajal Aly showers love on Minal Khan

Pakistani star Sajal Aly has extended love to fellow showbiz star Minal Khan after the latter shared a heartfelt note for her late father.



Minal took to Instagram and shared a family photo from her engagement with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and wished that her late father would be part of the ceremony.

She wrote “Family. Baba is not in the pictures but I know he’s around. Always watching, protecting us and celebrating with us.”

“I wish woh houtey or Ahsan se miltey. These pictures are from my baat pakki with my lovely family MashaAllah,” she further said.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Minal and her family.



Commenting on the post, the Alif actress said “MashALLAH. Your baba will always be with you and must be really happy for you.”

“Hamesha khush raho (ameen)”, Sajal continued.