PSL 2021: Here's the updated squad of Karachi's Kings for remaining matches

Karachi King's logo. Photo: File

As the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to resume next month, the participating teams are geared up to put up a power show in the cricket field after an elapse of months.

The league was postponed earlier this year after the coronavirus bio-bubble was breached, and many positive cases emerged among players and support staff members.

Defending champions Karachi Kings topped the points table with six points from five matches (three wins, two defeats).

Read more: PSL 2021, Team Preview: Can Karachi Kings defend title?

Interestingly, all top four sides, Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars accumulated six points in the Karachi leg, with Kings taking the top spot due to their better net run-rate.



Here's all you should need to know about the updated squad:

Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik



To be read as team matches played , won, lost , points and net run rate