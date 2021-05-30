Complaint launched with FIA against Asad Toor by Rawalpindi citizen

Complainant accuses Toor of working under an "organised conspiracy to defame state institutions".

Calls for legal action against the journalist.

Seeks closure of Toor's YouTube channel.

A complaint has been launched with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against journalist Asad Ali Toor by a citizen hailing from Rawalpindi.

The citizen said that he saw Toor's video on social media on May 27, "where he had leveled allegations against state institutions".



"He is working under an organised conspiracy to defame state institutions," alleged the complainant.



The petition called for legal action against Toor and the closure of his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said "some people wish to involve state institutions" in the Toor incident.



The minister said important footage had been obtained which would help law enforcement agencies trace the people involved.

The police, together with the FIA, will bring the culprits behind the incident to justice, he said.



Earlier this week, three masked men were reported to have assaulted the journalist at his home in Islamabad.



Closed-circuit television camera footage obtained by Geo News showed three suspects wearing masks leaving Toor's apartment afterwards.

The video also showed an injured Toor walking out of the apartment with his hands and feet tied, calling for help.

He was later taken to a hospital.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry took notice of the incident and instructed the Islamabad SSP to investigate the attack.