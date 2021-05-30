Loadshedding in sweltering heat tests Karachiites' patience

Some areas in Karachi reported having been without power for 8 to 12 hours. Photo: File

Power outages in many parts of Karachi make lives miserable for Karachiites.

Prolonged power cuts continued in many areas of the metropolis throughout Saturday.

On the other hand, KE claims that its field teams were vigilant round the clock for timely rectification of local faults.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown and the sweltering heat, Karachiiites have had enough of the prolonged loadshedding that once again, made their lives miserable throughout Saturday, according to The News

On the other hand, KE claimed that its field teams were vigilant round the clock for timely rectification of local faults.



Citizens failed to understand why the lengthy power cuts were still taking place as the power demand in the city has already decreased due to the lockdown orders of the provincial government.

All restaurants, parks, tea kiosks, gyms, shopping centres, markets and malls are already closed by 6pm.



Areas suffering power cuts

In Korangi’s Gulshan-e-Millat, there was no power for more than two hours. Similarly, there was a major power breakdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block I.

Moreover, a vast area of District Korangi was without power in the wee hours of Saturday.

Residents of North Karachi and Surjani Town also had a sleepless night as the power supply remained intermittent.



“The power was supplied for hardly one hour and then there was another two-hour load-shedding,” said a resident of North Karachi Sector 11-A, Arsalan Ali. “All hotels, kiosks are closed due to the lockdown but we are stuck at home without power.”

In Karachi’s Azam Basti, residents complained of not having power for more than five hours during the early hours of Saturday.

Abul Hassan Ispahani Road’s Scheme 33 also remained dark the entire night. Other areas that suffered prolonged power outages included Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Saddar, Nazimabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Several areas of Landhi plunged into darkness after 2 am on Saturday.

Even around sunrise, many areas of the city were without power although the federal ministry for power has directed the KE not to carry out load-shedding during the night hours.

'KE deliberately resorts to loadshedding'

A day earlier on Friday, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman told the publication that the sole power provider of the city was earlier getting 650 to 800 megawatts from the federal government and now it was getting 2,000 megawatts during the lockdown regime when the power demand had already been reduced. “

Still, they have resorted to load-shedding,” he said as he demanded that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) cancel the exclusive license of the KE.

He added that the power supply to some parts of the University of Karachi was affected due to a technical fault, which was repaired by KE field teams that were in contact with the university’s administration.

KE's version

The press statement from the power supply company, however, mentioned nothing about intermittent and unannounced power outages across the city.

The KE statement said that in case of any complaint, its customers can reach it round the clock at the call centre 118 or via SMS at 8119.

“Queries may also be sent through KE’s social media platforms or through the KE Live app,” the statement read.