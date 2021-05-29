Unannounced power cuts amid lockdown continue to double miseries for Karachiites

A general view of a residential area seen during a power breakdown in Karachi, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/Files

Prolonged and unannounced power outages continued in different parts of Karachi last night, adding to citizens' misery for several hours as oppressive heat and humidity made getting a decent night's sleep difficult.



In the meantime, those who have quarantined themselves after contracting Covid-19 experienced double the suffering due to hours-long power cuts.

The power supply remained suspended for varying periods in New Karachi, North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, UP Society, Gulberg, Kharadar, Scheme 33 among other areas.

Citizens living near Karachi Race Club, Karachi Revenue Judicial Society, Azimpura area of ​​Millat Town, Gulphashan Society, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Korangi, and different parts of Malir also complained about unannounced power cuts.

The power supply was also suspended in Model Colony and Liaquatabad C-1 area from 12 noon yesterday and was only restored later at night.

KE claims power supply normal across city

As reports of power breakdowns trickled in, a K-Electric (KE) spokesperson claimed that the power supply in the city was normal, and KE staff members were only working to rectify a fault in Karachi's Korangi.

Businesses have collapsed, lament traders

On the other hand, traders have complained that their businesses have collapsed due to frequent power breakdowns, while teachers and students say intermittent and prolonged power cuts have affected their online classes.

Karachi Electronic Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan shared with The News how their working hours had been reduced to only two due to the lockdown orders and power breakdowns.

“If there is electricity, our electric appliance shops will have customers in them,” he said, adding that their shops opened at around 12 noon or 1pm in the afternoon and they had to close them by 6pm due to the lockdown orders. “During the entire six hours of operations, we have at least a four-hour power breakdown. This drops our profits to only 10% to 15% of what we used to earn during this season,” he said.

“Our Saddar Electronic Market was the highest tax-paying market in the country and look where are we standing right now. We have no business. It’s time the government considers us making a tax-free zone. We have given enough tax. It’s time the government pays us back,” he said in frustration.