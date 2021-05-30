Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to take live calls from public today

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan photographed as he listens to a live caller. Photo: File

  • PM Imran Khan to interact with masses at 4:00pm today. 
  • People can call on 051-9224900 to speak to the premier. 
  • PM Khan has been interacting with the masses via telephone over the past couple of months. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the general masses via telephone again today (Sunday) for a fourth time. 

The prime minister has been taking live calls from the masses and answering their queries for the past couple of months. 

This is the fourth time he will be interacting with the public. Today, the transmission will begin at 4:00pm.  

If you wish to speak to PM Khan, call on 051-9224900.

The interaction will be broadcast live on television, radio and digital media. 


