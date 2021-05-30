PM Imran Khan to take live calls from public today

Prime Minister Imran Khan photographed as he listens to a live caller. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the general masses via telephone again today (Sunday) for a fourth time.

The prime minister has been taking live calls from the masses and answering their queries for the past couple of months.

This is the fourth time he will be interacting with the public. Today, the transmission will begin at 4:00pm.

If you wish to speak to PM Khan, call on 051-9224900.

The interaction will be broadcast live on television, radio and digital media.



