PCB chief Mani denies rumours of his resignation

File photo of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has debunked rumours of forwarding his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, The News reported on Monday.

The PCB official is presently in UAE for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting scheduled on June 1. The meeting will decide the fate of the T20 World Cup to be hosted by India in October.

Responding to a question related to former Test wicketkeeper Rashid Latif's tweet about his resignation’s submission with the prime minister, Mani replied: “[The news] is made up by Rashid Latif.”

Later talking to the publication, the PCB Director Media Sami Burni clarified that there was no degree of truth in such news.

“Mani is in the UAE to attend the ICC meeting. He is chairing the Pakistan delegation then how could he resign? These are all rumours,” he added.

Meanwhile, PCB has also approached Latif for spreading such rumours. “I stand by my story that Ehsan Mani has resigned,” he told the PCB.

However, independent sources have told ‘The News’ that even if Mani had resigned, Imran Khan wanted him to continue in the office till the completion of his tenure in September.

“Imran Khan wanted Mani to continue working as the PCB chairman till the completion of his tenure or a few extra months to complete the pressing commitments in and around the T20 World Cup,” the sources said.