Weather update: Strong winds to grip Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted that strong winds are likely to grip the metropolis today, Geo News reported.

According to PMD Director Sardar Sarfraz, in-land low pressure and high pressure at sea are causing these winds. Winds from the southwest can reach 27 to 36 km or even 45 km per hour, the Met official said.



The weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid for the next three days.

The temperature is likely to hover between 35°C and 37°C during the rest of the day.

The Met official further said that due to humidity in the air, the intensity of heat will be felt more.