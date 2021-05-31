Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Weather update: Strong winds to grip Karachi today

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

File photo of Karachi's bird view.
  • Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) predicts strong winds are likely to grip metropolis today.
  • According to PMD Director Sardar Sarfraz, in-land low pressure and high pressure at sea are causing these winds.
  • The weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid for the next three days.

KARACHI: Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted that strong winds are likely to grip the metropolis today, Geo News reported.

According to PMD Director Sardar Sarfraz, in-land low pressure and high pressure at sea are causing these winds. Winds from the southwest can reach 27 to 36 km or even 45 km per hour, the Met official said.

Read more: Weather update: Karachi sizzles as mercury hits 44°C, heatwave expected to break from tomorrow

The weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid for the next three days.

The temperature is likely to hover between 35°C and 37°C during the rest of the day.

The Met official further said that due to humidity in the air, the intensity of heat will be felt more.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan launches country's first green Eurobond to finance Diamer, Mohmand dams

PM Imran Khan launches country's first green Eurobond to finance Diamer, Mohmand dams
By building 40,000 new toilets, Punjab is one step closer to ending open defecation

By building 40,000 new toilets, Punjab is one step closer to ending open defecation
BISE Lahore announces dates for matric, intermediate exams

BISE Lahore announces dates for matric, intermediate exams
Opposition rejects govt's proposed media ordinance, calls it 'draconian'

Opposition rejects govt's proposed media ordinance, calls it 'draconian'
COVID-19: PM Imran Khan summons NCC meeting today

COVID-19: PM Imran Khan summons NCC meeting today
Pakistan observes 'World No Tobacco Day' today

Pakistan observes 'World No Tobacco Day' today
Gwadar fisherman catches rare croaker fish off Jiwani coast, becomes rich overnight

Gwadar fisherman catches rare croaker fish off Jiwani coast, becomes rich overnight
'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid
Jahangir Tareen denies meeting high-ranked govt official

Jahangir Tareen denies meeting high-ranked govt official
Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims: Noorul Haq Qadri

Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims: Noorul Haq Qadri
Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity ratio of 4.05% in almost three months

Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity ratio of 4.05% in almost three months
Punjab's water discharge data correct; Sindh's propaganda was wrong: Buzdar

Punjab's water discharge data correct; Sindh's propaganda was wrong: Buzdar

Latest

view all