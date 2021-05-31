Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Vaccination of people over 18 to start from June 3: NCOC

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

  • NCOC announces vaccination for people above the age of 18 will start from June 3.
  • NCOC chief Asad Umar urges people to get registered for the vaccine as soon as possible. 
  • Says with the step, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday announced that it will start scheduling the vaccination of people above the age of 18 from June 3. 

"In today's NCOC meeting, it was decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered 18-plus from Thursday, the 3rd of June. With this step, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out," NCOC chief Asad Umar wrote on Twitter.

He also urged people to register themselves for the vaccine as soon as possible. 

On Saturday, May 29, the |NCOC had opened up walk-in coronavirus vaccinations for people aged 30 and above and teachers over 18 years old.

Related items

More than five million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Pakistan so far, according to the federal planning minister. 

Umar encouraged the public to get themselves registered for vaccination at the earliest.

On May 16, Pakistan had opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for coronavirus vaccination. In a tweet, Umar had said registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.

Umar had explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the vaccination of people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country and, subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

Featured image courtesy: Reuters

More From Pakistan:

Explainer: Is the govt’s proposed media ordinance really 'media martial law'?

Explainer: Is the govt’s proposed media ordinance really 'media martial law'?
COVID-19: Pakistan detects four more cases of Indian variant

COVID-19: Pakistan detects four more cases of Indian variant
Pakistan to buy 1m doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: officials

Pakistan to buy 1m doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: officials
PM Imran Khan launches country's first green Eurobond to finance Diamer, Mohmand dams

PM Imran Khan launches country's first green Eurobond to finance Diamer, Mohmand dams
By building 40,000 new toilets, Punjab is one step closer to ending open defecation

By building 40,000 new toilets, Punjab is one step closer to ending open defecation
BISE Lahore announces dates for matric, intermediate exams

BISE Lahore announces dates for matric, intermediate exams
Weather update: Strong winds to grip Karachi today

Weather update: Strong winds to grip Karachi today
Opposition rejects govt's proposed media ordinance, calls it 'draconian'

Opposition rejects govt's proposed media ordinance, calls it 'draconian'
COVID-19: PM Imran Khan summons NCC meeting today

COVID-19: PM Imran Khan summons NCC meeting today
Pakistan observes 'World No Tobacco Day' today

Pakistan observes 'World No Tobacco Day' today
Gwadar fisherman catches rare croaker fish off Jiwani coast, becomes rich overnight

Gwadar fisherman catches rare croaker fish off Jiwani coast, becomes rich overnight
'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

Latest

view all