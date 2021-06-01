Babar Azam to marry cousin next year, say sources

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam looks at a stadium from atop a balcony. Photo: PCB

LAHORE: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam will marry his cousin next year, revealed sources on Tuesday.

It has been agreed between the families of Azam and his cousin that the two will be married next year, confirmed sources.

The batsman has agreed to marry his paternal uncle's daughter, revealed sources.

Coincidentally, a day earlier, former Pakistan cricket captain Azhar Ali had advised Azam to tie the knot.

Ali was hosting a question-and-answer session on Twitter. A fan asked Ali whether he had any advice for the incumbent skipper to which he responded:

"Shadi ker lay" (get married).

Not much is known about Azam's cousin at the moment.