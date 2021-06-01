Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Babar Azam to marry cousin next year, say sources

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam looks at a stadium from atop a balcony. Photo: PCB 

LAHORE: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam will marry his cousin next year, revealed sources on Tuesday. 

It has been agreed between the families of Azam and his cousin that the two will be married next year, confirmed sources. 

The batsman has agreed to marry his paternal uncle's daughter, revealed sources. 

Coincidentally, a day earlier, former Pakistan cricket captain Azhar Ali had advised Azam to tie the knot. 

Ali was hosting a question-and-answer session on Twitter. A fan asked Ali whether he had any advice for the incumbent skipper to which he responded:

"Shadi ker lay" (get married). 

Not much is known about Azam's cousin at the moment. 

More From Sports:

Serena Williams survives scare in French Open's first night match

Serena Williams survives scare in French Open's first night match
PSL 2021: Start of tournament may be delayed, say sources

PSL 2021: Start of tournament may be delayed, say sources
WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi's quarantine workout

WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi's quarantine workout
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, five others finally issued UAE visas

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, five others finally issued UAE visas
Younis Khan shares how spectators anxiously wait for Afridi's turn during matches

Younis Khan shares how spectators anxiously wait for Afridi's turn during matches
'Shadi ker ley': Azhar Ali advises Babar Azam to tie the knot

'Shadi ker ley': Azhar Ali advises Babar Azam to tie the knot
PSL 2021: Babar Azam shares workout video with fans

PSL 2021: Babar Azam shares workout video with fans
PCB chief Mani denies rumours of his resignation

PCB chief Mani denies rumours of his resignation
PSL 2021: Babar Azam, Imam and others beat quarantine boredom with video calls

PSL 2021: Babar Azam, Imam and others beat quarantine boredom with video calls
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s departure to Abu Dhabi delayed again

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s departure to Abu Dhabi delayed again

A tactical breakdown of the UCL final: Tuchel’s class on how to outclass Pep

A tactical breakdown of the UCL final: Tuchel’s class on how to outclass Pep
PSL 2021: PCB allows 13 people quarantining in Karachi, Lahore hotels to return home

PSL 2021: PCB allows 13 people quarantining in Karachi, Lahore hotels to return home

Latest

view all