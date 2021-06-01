Fight against terrorists to continue: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

PM Imran Khan "strongly condemns" attacks in Turbat and Quetta.

Vows to continue fight against terrorists.

Says we will not allow terrorists to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks in Turbat and Quetta in which four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom. The premier vowed to continue the fight against terrorists.

In a statement on Twitter, the premier said that the government will not allow terrorists to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan.

“Strongly condemn terrorist attacks against our soldiers in Balochistan last night, martyring 4 soldiers & injuring 8. My prayers & condolences go to the martyrs families. We will continue our fight ag these terrorists & will not allow them to sabotage peace & dev in Balochistan.”

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), four FC personnel embraced martyrdom and eight others were wounded in two separate terrorist attacks.



"In the first incident, the FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists," said the Pakistan Army's media wing in a statement.

During an exchange of fire, four to five terrorists were killed and seven to eight others injured. Four FC soldiers also embraced martyrdom and six others sustained injuries in the attack.

"In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat," the ISPR said. The blast left two FC soldiers injured.

"Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR added.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives."