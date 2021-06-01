Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Fight against terrorists to continue: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

  • PM Imran Khan "strongly condemns" attacks in Turbat and Quetta.
  • Vows to continue fight against terrorists.
  • Says we will not allow terrorists to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks in Turbat and Quetta in which four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom. The premier vowed to continue the fight against terrorists.

In a statement on Twitter, the premier said that the government will not allow terrorists to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan.

“Strongly condemn terrorist attacks against our soldiers in Balochistan last night, martyring 4 soldiers & injuring 8. My prayers & condolences go to the martyrs families. We will continue our fight ag these terrorists & will not allow them to sabotage peace & dev in Balochistan.”

Related items

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), four FC personnel embraced martyrdom and eight others were wounded in two separate terrorist attacks.

"In the first incident, the FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists," said the Pakistan Army's media wing in a statement.

During an exchange of fire, four to five terrorists were killed and seven to eight others injured. Four FC soldiers also embraced martyrdom and six others sustained injuries in the attack.

"In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat," the ISPR said. The blast left two FC soldiers injured.

"Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR added.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives."

More From Pakistan:

PML-N rejects NCOC letter suggesting delay in Azad Kashmir elections

PML-N rejects NCOC letter suggesting delay in Azad Kashmir elections
Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon to pay two-day visit to Pakistan from June 2

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon to pay two-day visit to Pakistan from June 2
Statement by Jang/Geo Group

Statement by Jang/Geo Group
PM Imran Khan, UAE's Sheikh Mohamed discuss ways to cement, diversify ties

PM Imran Khan, UAE's Sheikh Mohamed discuss ways to cement, diversify ties
Sindh allowed to extend COVID-19 lockdown by PM Imran Khan: report

Sindh allowed to extend COVID-19 lockdown by PM Imran Khan: report
Heavy rain, thunderstorm claims 10 lives in Punjab's Okara

Heavy rain, thunderstorm claims 10 lives in Punjab's Okara
$3bn Chinese investment in Gwadar Port Free Zone to create 30,000 jobs: Asim Bajwa

$3bn Chinese investment in Gwadar Port Free Zone to create 30,000 jobs: Asim Bajwa
Pakistan govt aims to raise Rs5.9t to fund budget deficit

Pakistan govt aims to raise Rs5.9t to fund budget deficit
PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta for one-day visit

PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta for one-day visit
Pakistan reports less than 2,000 coronavirus cases for first time in almost three weeks

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 coronavirus cases for first time in almost three weeks
Four FC personnel martyred in Quetta, Turbat attacks: ISPR

Four FC personnel martyred in Quetta, Turbat attacks: ISPR
Govt to keep petrol price for June unchanged

Govt to keep petrol price for June unchanged

Latest

view all