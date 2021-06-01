Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Esra Bilgic sends love to ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ezgi Esma aka Banu Cicek on her birthday

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has extended love and sweet wishes to Dirilis: Ertugrul co-star Ezgi Esma, who essays the role of Banu Çiçek in the historical drama serial.

Esra, who portrays the lead role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Ezgi Esma to wish her on 39th birthday.

Tagging Ezgi, Esra wrote in Turkish which reads: “Happy birthday. I love you so much.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Ezgi Esma played the role of Banu Çiçek, wife of Dogan (Cavit Çetin Güner) in the drama serial.

She appeared in the second and third seasons of Dirilis: Ertugrul. 

