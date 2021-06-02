'Dream come true' to profile Malala for British Vogue, says London journalist

Malala Yousafzai: Photo: Courtesy British Vogue/ Nick Knight/ www.vogue.co.uk

London-based journalist Sirin Kale says she has never met anyone quite like education activist Malala Yousufzai. Kale did Malala's interview for British Vogue's July 2021 cover feature.



A day earlier, the magazine shared a photo of the cover of the July issue in which Malala can be seen in a striking red Stella McCartney dress, with the words "The extraordinary life of Malala. Survivor, activist, legend" at the bottom.



She has been photographed by British fashion photographer Nick Knight.

Kale, who specialises in women's rights, politics, music, lifestyle and culture, said Malala is "the real deal" and it was "a dream come true" to interview her. She shared a link to the interview on her Twitter.

Malala had shared a photo of the cover as well.

"I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world," she wrote.

Twitter sings praises for Malala's British Vogue cover

Soon after the British Vogue cover was shared, Twitter users couldn't contain their excitement and pride, with many calling it the magazine's "best" cover.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

