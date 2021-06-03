Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad welcomes baby girl

Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad announced on social media that he has been blessed with a daughter.

Shahzad broke the news to his fans on Twitter late Wednesday night.

"I have been blessed with a daughter. Allah is great."

Congratulatory messages started pouring in after the batsman's announcement. Former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed extended their best wishes to Shahzad too.

Cricketers Umar Amin, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz and other players and hundreds of fans also congratulated Shahzad on the birth of his daughter.