Thursday Jun 03 2021
Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad welcomes baby girl

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad announced on social media that he has been blessed with a daughter.

Shahzad broke the news to his fans on Twitter late Wednesday night.

"I have been blessed with a daughter. Allah is great."

Congratulatory messages started pouring in after the batsman's announcement. Former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed extended their best wishes to Shahzad too.

Cricketers Umar Amin, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz and other players and hundreds of fans also congratulated Shahzad on the birth of his daughter.

Social media lavishes praise on 'King of Swing' Wasim Akram as he turns 55 today

Babar Azam remains on top in new ICC ODI rankings

England bowler Robinson apologises for racist and sexist tweets

PSL 2021: PCB anticipates response from UAE govt on COVID-19 guidelines today

ECB to launch investigation against debutant Ollie Robinson over racist remarks

PSL 2021: 'We will pick up where we left off,' says Lahore Qalandars' Sohail Akhtar

PSL 2021: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell determined to bring Quetta Gladiators 'back on track'

What's the update on PSL 2021?

Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics

ICC likely to move T20 World Cup from India to UAE

PSL 2021: PCB sets June 7 as tentative date for start of tournament

PSL 6: Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars to start training tomorrow after isolation ends

