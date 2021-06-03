Federal govt to provide 200-MW power supply to K-Electric, says Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has said that the federal government will provide an additional 200-megawatt of electricity to K-Electric so that the people of Karachi could get rid of load-shedding.



On his social media handle, the minister said on Thursday that earlier the federal government was providing 350-MW electricity to K-Electric.

However, now it has been decided to further enhance 200-MW supply to the K-Electric, he said.

Read more: Unannounced power cuts amid lockdown continue to double miseries for Karachiites

The announcement comes as different areas of Karachi face prolonged and unannounced power outages, adding to citizens' misery amid scorching heat and humidity.