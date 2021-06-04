Marvel releases Scarlett Johansson's video with 'Special Look' at 'Black Widow'

Marvel Studios on Thursday released a special look at their upcoming film "Black Widow".

The clip accompanied a video of Scarlett Johansson who invites her fans to have a "special look" at her film in which she plays Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow".

According to Marvel, the action packed film will release on July 9 in theaters and on Disney Plus".

"I'm done running from my past." Check out this special look at Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow and get ready to experience it in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9," read the caption on Marvel Entertainment's Twitter account.



