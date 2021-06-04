Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 04 2021
Marvel releases Scarlett Johansson's video with 'Special Look' at 'Black Widow'

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Marvel Studios on Thursday released a special look at their upcoming film "Black Widow".

The clip accompanied a video of Scarlett Johansson who invites her fans to  have a "special look" at her film in which she plays Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow".

According to Marvel, the action packed film will release on July 9 in theaters and on Disney Plus". 

 "I'm done running from my past." Check out this special look at Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow and get ready to experience it in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9," read the caption on Marvel Entertainment's Twitter account.


Mehwish Hayat stuns in latest photos
Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke gets candid about 'horrible' DWTS journey
Sofia Vergara hilariously shares why she is always snapped eating
Kelly Osbourne weighs in on ‘gut wrenching’ relapse
Ricky Martin opens up about how sexuality hinders with his career

Kourtney Kardashian drops more than $10mn on new Palm Spring house
Queen Elizabeth believes Prince Harry’s actions are ‘deplorable’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unearthed
Katy Perry weighs in on the reality of motherhood
Vanessa Bryant questions Nike after daughter's tribute show surfaces online
Taylor Swift crosses 160 million followers on Instagram

Ed Sheeran shares video with 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, leaving fans guessing

