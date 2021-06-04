Can't connect right now! retry
Sophie Turner leaves fans guessing with her cryptic post, shares 'Gay Pride' sticker

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Sophie Turner shared a cryptic message and a sticker of 'Gay Pride' to celebrate Pride Month, saying 'time is not straight and neither am I'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Game of Thrones' star put a ton of other stickers on her post that seem to hint at her truth ... including hearts with text for "BI PRIDE" and "GAY PRIDE" and another sticker saying, "MOVE, I'M GAY."

Fans started guessing about the 'Game of Thrones' star, who won hearts of fans with her stunning beauty and outstanding acting skills.

The actress post came after a large number of celebrities have been coming out recently as gay, lesbian, trans and non-binary ... including Colton Underwood, Kehlani, JoJo Siwa, Elliot Page and Demi Lovato ... and it sounds like Sophie's itching to join them.

Undoubtedly, Sophie's all about celebrating Pride, as she added, "ITS MUTHA****** #pride month babaaaayyyyy."

The actress has joined the cast of the HBO Max series “The Staircase.” Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt would also star in the show.

The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001. 

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in May 2019 in a Las Vegas wedding. They've already started a family ... remember, Sophie gave birth last July to a daughter named Willa.

