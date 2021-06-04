Sajal Aly leaves fans, fellow showbiz stars spellbound with her stunning photo

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly has left her millions of fans and fellow showbiz stars mesmerized with her latest stunning photo on Instagram.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and posted her adorable picture with the lyrics of Lata Mangeshkar song ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’.

Sajal Aly looks ethereal in the stunning photo.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Sajal and flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

The endearing post also caught the attention of Mahira Khan.

The Superstar actor dropped lovely comment and thinks that Sajal looks so much like her sister Saboor Aly.

Mahira commented, “Oh my God you look so much like Saboor. so pretty!” followed by heart-eyed emoticons.


