Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planning summer getaway: 'Want to 'take trip' together

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck now planning to take a trip together during the summer holidays

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going strong as their romance continues to intensify.



The couple is now planning to take a trip together during the summer holidays, after reuniting recently.

JLo and Aflleck "are discussing summer plans," a source told PEOPLE, who noted that they "want to spend as much time together as possible" despite living on opposite coasts.

"They also want to take a trip," the source added.

Meanwhile, Lopez "is incredibly happy" after reigniting her rekindled romance with Affleck, adding, "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship."

Affleck was spotted leaving the Latino singer's house over the weekend, as well as spending time together on a dinner date in Miami.

"They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami," said the insider. "They are very happy together."