Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates North Waziristan's first passport office

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

  • Government paying special attention to uplift the merged tribal districts, Rasheed says.
  • Minister acknowledges sacrifices of the tribal people.
  • Locals to be recruited at NADRA and passport offices on merit.

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday inaugurated the first passport office in Miranshah, the district headquarters of North Waziristan, as the government renewed its commitment to the merged districts.

The incumbent government is paying special attention to uplift merged districts and has allocated special funds for their development, the minister said as he addressed the inauguration ceremony.

The minister acknowledged the numerous sacrifices of the tribal people to safeguard the motherland from enemies, saying that they had always stood shoulder to shoulder with the country's army against terrorists.

Rasheed also lauded the support of tribal people to the armed forces for the restoration of durable peace in the region.

“The tribal people have fought the war for the country's survival and the entire nation is proud of their bravery and sacrifices,” he said.

On a personal note, the minister said he was in favor of the Jirga system, as it provided a good alternative justice system due to the involvement of local elders who understood issues of the community better.

The government will work to strengthen local customs, traditions, and laws, as the social fabric of Waziristan was unique, he said.

Locals will also be recruited in National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and passport offices on merit.

The minister also announced that two NADRA mobile vans would function in North Waziristan's remote areas to ease the registration process for the citizens.

He said the immigration process would also be made easy at the Pak-Afghan border to facilitate movement of people, adding that a passport office would also be established at Angoor Adda.

The minister said internet services had been restored in South Waziristan, and this facility would be extended to North Waziristan this year.

