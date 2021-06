A truck rams into the security checkpoint of Saudi Arabia's consulate situated in Karachi's Defence area, on June 5, 2021. — Twitter

A truck on Saturday rammed into the security checkpoint of Saudi Arabia's consulate situated in Karachi's Defence area.

Two security personnel — one from Rangers and the other from traffic police — were injured as a result of the accident, however, no one was killed, police said.

Police said initial inquiry revealed the accident had occurred due to a brake failure.



The truck driver has been taken into custody.