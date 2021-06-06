PESCO files petition against PTI MPA for 'forcibly trying to get power restored'

Photo: File

PTI MPA Fazal Elahi entered the grid station by force and manipulated the feeders to restore power, say PESCO officials.

PESCO says it has filed a request to lodge an FIR against Elahi but so far, an FIR has not been registered.

A day ago, Elahi had entered the Rehman Baba Grid Station during load shedding and had forcefully restored power there as well, says PESCO.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has filed a petition against a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the provincial assembly for "forcibly trying to getting the power restored by entering the grid station."

PESCO officials requested to file a first information report (FIR) at the Bhana Mari Police Station in Peshawar, alleging that the MPA, Fazal Elahi, entered the grid station and shifted the load of the residential feeder to the commercial feeder himself.

According to the petition, the MPA, along with 400 people, blocked the Ring Road to stage a protest against load shedding and entered the grid station along with other people to forcefully restore power. The petition also said that Elahi "brainwashed" area residents against PESCO.

PESCO also requested in the petition to file a case against Elahi and 25 other people who entered the grid station.

Per PESCO officials, despite filing a request, an FIR has still not been registered against Elahi.

