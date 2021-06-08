 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan ‘saddened’ over killing of Pakistan-origin Muslim family in Canada

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

  • PM Imran Khan says condemnable act of terrorism reveals growing Islamophobia in Western countries.
  • Says world needs to act holistically to counter the trend.
  • According to Canadian police, the Pakistani-origin family, killed in a hit-and-run incident, was targeted for being Muslim

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressing grief over the killing of a Pakistani-origin family in Canada, said the world needed to act holistically to counter Islamophobia.

”Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario,” the premier wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

“This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries,” he stressed.

Related items

Premeditated attack

Canadian police said the family was killed in a hit-and-run incident, adding that they were targeted for being Muslim. The family had immigrated from Pakistan to Canada 14 years ago.

A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest "like body armor" fled the scene after the attack on Sunday evening, and was arrested at a mall seven kilometers (four miles) from the intersection in London, Ontario where it happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.

"There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim," he told a news conference.

Read more: Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family with truck motivated by hate, say police

The names of the victims were not released, but they include a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl -- together representing three generations of the same family, according to London mayor Ed Holder.

"Let me be clear, this was an act of mass murder perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners, rooted in unspeakable hatred," said Holder.

‘Test case’

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the murder was a “test case for the Canadian government and society’.

The foreign minister said the Canadian government must play its role in restoring the confidence and protection of Muslims residing in their country.

He said Pakistan Consul General in Toronto had made a contact with relatives of the victim family who lost their lives in the tragic incident in London, Ontario.

He said the relatives were offered facilitation in the transportation of bodies, however, it was informed that the burial would take place in Canada.

Qureshi appealed to Pakistanis living in Canada to show solidarity with the affected family.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to administer Pfizer vaccine to immunocompromised: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to administer Pfizer vaccine to immunocompromised: Dr Faisal Sultan
Ghotki train crash happened after track's welding joint broke: initial investigation report

Ghotki train crash happened after track's welding joint broke: initial investigation report
Coronavirus vaccination is now mandatory in Sindh

Coronavirus vaccination is now mandatory in Sindh
Pakistan has refused to give military bases to US: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has refused to give military bases to US: FM Qureshi
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate under 3% for first time in almost four months

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate under 3% for first time in almost four months
Ghotki train crash: Death toll rises to 62, track restored after 29 hours

Ghotki train crash: Death toll rises to 62, track restored after 29 hours
NEC targets 4.8% GDP growth for next fiscal year

NEC targets 4.8% GDP growth for next fiscal year
Punjab Police register case against attack on MPA Jugnu Mohsin

Punjab Police register case against attack on MPA Jugnu Mohsin

Impartial officers deployed at Sindh, Punjab barrages

Impartial officers deployed at Sindh, Punjab barrages

First solar eclipse of 2021 to be witnessed on June 10

First solar eclipse of 2021 to be witnessed on June 10
Bilawal berates govt over Ghotki train accident

Bilawal berates govt over Ghotki train accident
In call with PM Imran Khan, UK's Boris Johnson expresses condolences over Ghotki train crash

In call with PM Imran Khan, UK's Boris Johnson expresses condolences over Ghotki train crash

Latest

view all