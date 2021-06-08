 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Newlywed Ariana Grande gushes over Dalton Gomez during night out

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Ariana Grande was giddy and happy with Dalton Gomez and her friends, says insider 

Ariana Grande surprised her fans by breaking the news that she has tied the knot to Dalton Gomez in a secret wedding last month.

The newlywed was seen swooning over her husband in a recent night out together at Bel Air hotel where they dined in at the famous eatery Wolfgang Puck in Los Angeles.

"They were super cute together and very much in love," a source told PEOPLE. "Ariana was so giddy and happy with Dalton and her friends."

"Wolfgang stopped by and she was excited to meet him too," the insider added.

The celebrity chef even took to Instagram to post a picture with the songstress and her real estate beau. 

"Always a pleasuring having good company at @hotelbelair!" he wrote. "Thank you for coming by!"



More From Entertainment:

‘Loki’ creators on how the God of Mischief is playing with a ‘new dynamic’ in the series

‘Loki’ creators on how the God of Mischief is playing with a ‘new dynamic’ in the series
Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse

Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse
Prince Harry accuses Prince Charles of making him suffer after Diana's death

Prince Harry accuses Prince Charles of making him suffer after Diana's death
Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar

Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar
Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source

Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source
Angelina Jolie, kids celebate her birthday in NYC after Brad Pitit wins joins custody

Angelina Jolie, kids celebate her birthday in NYC after Brad Pitit wins joins custody
Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were 'meant to be together'

Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were 'meant to be together'
Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'
Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal

Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal

Latest

view all