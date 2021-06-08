Newlywed Ariana Grande gushes over Dalton Gomez during night out

Ariana Grande was giddy and happy with Dalton Gomez and her friends, says insider

Ariana Grande surprised her fans by breaking the news that she has tied the knot to Dalton Gomez in a secret wedding last month.



The newlywed was seen swooning over her husband in a recent night out together at Bel Air hotel where they dined in at the famous eatery Wolfgang Puck in Los Angeles.

"They were super cute together and very much in love," a source told PEOPLE. "Ariana was so giddy and happy with Dalton and her friends."

"Wolfgang stopped by and she was excited to meet him too," the insider added.

The celebrity chef even took to Instagram to post a picture with the songstress and her real estate beau.

"Always a pleasuring having good company at @hotelbelair!" he wrote. "Thank you for coming by!"









